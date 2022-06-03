The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Barclays

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GYYMF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.