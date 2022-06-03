The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Barclays

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GYYMF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
The Gym Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gym Group (GYYMF)
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.