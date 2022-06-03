The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3,089.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.25% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 392,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.