The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,272. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.