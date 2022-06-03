The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,156,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.