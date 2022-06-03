The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165,050 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

