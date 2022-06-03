The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.34) to GBX 2,190 ($27.71) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.23) to GBX 2,020 ($25.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,706.60.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

