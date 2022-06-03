THEKEY Reaches Market Cap of $844,706.46 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. THEKEY has a market cap of $844,706.46 and $189,914.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

