Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

THR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

