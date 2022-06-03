Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,744. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

