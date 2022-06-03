Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLYS. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.