Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

