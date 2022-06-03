Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $605.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

