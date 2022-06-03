Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

