Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

