Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-16% yr/yr to $4.51-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.33.

TTC stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

