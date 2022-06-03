Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.39

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.39 and traded as high as $38.94. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 46,242 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
