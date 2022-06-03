Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.39

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.39 and traded as high as $38.94. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 46,242 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,595,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

