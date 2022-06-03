TradeStars (TSX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,841.00

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $253,871.59 and $15,841.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.96 or 0.03667831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 734.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00456926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

