Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 321.30 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.

About Trainline (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.