Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 321.30 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

