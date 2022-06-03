Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 325.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,087 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $49,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

