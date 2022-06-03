Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 194,000 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.83.

DCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $524,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $382,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

