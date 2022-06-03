Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

