Truist Financial Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $145.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

