Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report $216.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.90 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Trupanion posted sales of $168.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $887.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.24. 12,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,963. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

In other news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,712,000 after buying an additional 368,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

