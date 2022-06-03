TTC Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,641.20 or 1.00088502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

