Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $616,249 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 1,923,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

