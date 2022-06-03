Ubex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $382,702.64 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00144118 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

