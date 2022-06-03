UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,811 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of UBS Group worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 76,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,935. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

