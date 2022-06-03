UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

PATH stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UiPath by 1,049.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

