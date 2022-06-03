Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The company has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,556.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,709.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.