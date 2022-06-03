United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.44.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.