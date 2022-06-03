United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.44.

X stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.