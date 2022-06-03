Unslashed Finance One Day Volume Reaches $733.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $733.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.54 or 0.01200319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00407030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

