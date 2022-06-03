US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,812. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in US Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in US Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

