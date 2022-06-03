Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uwharrie Capital (UWHR)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.