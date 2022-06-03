V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) CFO Sells $33,761.99 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VFC stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

