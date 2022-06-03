Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.
Shares of VALE opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.
About Vale (Get Rating)
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.