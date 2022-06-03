Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.