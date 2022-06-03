Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 8th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $85,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.14 and a 1-year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
