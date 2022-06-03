Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.06 and last traded at C$29.20. Approximately 118,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 174,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1088 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

