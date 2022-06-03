Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,902,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $110.67. 18,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

