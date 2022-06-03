Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

