Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.73. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,576. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

