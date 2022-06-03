Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,224,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. 4,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

