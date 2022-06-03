Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.