Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $17.85. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,423 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.