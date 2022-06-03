Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

