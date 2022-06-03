Verso (VSO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,502.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Verso has a total market cap of $627,164.74 and approximately $31,502.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

