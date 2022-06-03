Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,566.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,655,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 10,175,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,746. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

