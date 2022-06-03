Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $45,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 2Xideas AG grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 80,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 220,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,507,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,708,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,155,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.23.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $270.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

