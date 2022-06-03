VIDY Hits 1-Day Volume of $103,448.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. VIDY has a market cap of $1.53 million and $103,448.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,593.39 or 1.00002564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

