VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $16.68 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $267,581.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $994.39 or 0.03357723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,641.20 or 1.00088502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006009 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

