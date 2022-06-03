Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 11,589 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 803,300 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,942 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

GRCL stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

